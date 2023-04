A man involved in a burglary on Connecticut Lane in Lehigh Acres, April 15, 2023. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say was involved in a residential burglary on Connecticut Lane in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man seen in security footage was involved in the April 15 burglary.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or online. Tips that lead to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.