Van on fire at 7-Eleven in North Port. CREDIT: NORTH PORT FIRE RESCUE

A van caught fire Thursday afternoon at a 7-Eleven gas station in North Port at Sumter Boulevard and Price Boulevard.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, crews from the fire department and the North Port Police Department were at the scene.

By happenstance, an NPPD officer was nearby when the fire started. Crews from NPFR quickly put the fire out before.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.