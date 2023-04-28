Friday’s Furry Friends: Dolly Parton, Hercules

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Dolly Parton, a loving 5-year-old bull terrier mix who has been at GCHS for 159 days. Her owner surrendered her after she was adopted from GCHS in 2018. Dolly Parton is a sweet girl who needs a one-dog home, but she will fill any home with enough love for multiple dogs.

Dolly Parton, a 5-year-old bull terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Hercules, a 9-year-old wirehair terrier mix. He was born without a left paw, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. Hercules was surrendered after his owner moved and has been down and depressed ever since. A quick adoption would doubtless cure that.

Hercules, a 9-year-old wirehair terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.