Here comes the sun

It was a very active start to the day for Southwest Florida with storms moving onshore up ahead of a cold front. The cold front combined with warm and moist air, and a strong jet helped usher in severe weather. Across the state, including in our area, we saw 16 tornado warnings pop up!

It’s still unconfirmed, but it is likely that there was a tornado on the ground in Charlotte County around 6:30 a.m.

We also felt strong winds blowing through the area this morning, however, the windy weather will stick around through the day. Expect winds to remain around 20-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30-35 mph.

The storms have moved well to the east of our area, now, we’ll begin to see and feel drier air moving in behind the front. Skies will clear through the day and into tonight. We’ll start our work week off with sunny skies and a pleasant, dry-feel to the air. We’ll keep the moisture low through this week, leading to comfortable dew points and barely-there rain chances.