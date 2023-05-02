Deputies search for people in photos found in St. James City hurricane debris

One of 10 photographs shared by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office of a stack found in St. James City hurricane debris seven months after Hurricane Ian. Credit: LCSO

Lee County deputies are looking for the owners of a stack of photographs miraculously uncovered in St. James City seven months after Hurricane Ian.

Lost St. James City photograph. Credit: LCSO

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the area of Galt Island Avenue in St. James City when they found a stack of photos amongst hurricane debris. While the photos have some damage, LCSO believes the family whose memories are captured in the photos would like to get them back.

Lost St. James City photograph. Credit: LCSO

LCSO encourages people to share its original Facebook post featuring the photos or, if you know them, reach out to the people pictured.