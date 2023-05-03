Man steals electric bike, plants from local Walmart

Photo Courtesy Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Charlotte County Deputies are searching for an unidentified man who stole 3 plants and an electric bike from the Englewood Walmart.

The suspect was photographed loading the plants onto the GMC Yukon pictured above, which was driven by someone else. The man then returned to the front of the store and took an unsecured electric bike and rode away.

If you have any information on the suspect or can identify the vehicle, please call the non-emergency number (941) 639-2101. Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.