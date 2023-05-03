NCH five-story heart institute concept approved by design review board

NCH Healthcare System received approval from the Naples Design Review Board for its five-story heart institute that will replace the existing three-story Telford building, just south of the Downtown Baker Hospital building.

In February, the design board voted to continue the discussion and requested multiple changes to the proposed design, along with bringing forward the proposed four-floor parking structure for review. Some of the suggestions from the board included more context on how the structure fits with existing structures on the property and proposed landscaping.

Houston-based CannonDesign partnered with Fort Myers-based Studio+ architecture firm, which led the design for the project.

