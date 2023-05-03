North Port police urge caution after robbery during in-person Facebook Marketplace sale

Clyetavia Lee (CREDIT: North Port Police Department)

Authorities are warning the public to be careful when doing business online.

This last weekend, 21-year-old Cly’tevia Ashonna Lee, of Sarasota, was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and using a phone to facilitate a felony after posting an ad for a car on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the North Port Police Department, Lee met two different victims in the 5200 block of South Biscayne Boulevard who met there to purchase the vehicle and then held them at gunpoint.

Lee is accused of taking thousands in cash, including credit cards.

Lee was arrested in Sarasota on Tuesday night.

“While incidents such as this are rare, this is a reminder for folks to be cautious about conducting transactions with those they do not know,” the department said. “Thankfully, this case was solved with the help of video evidence.”

The North Port Police Department suggests conducting these transactions in a well-lit video-monitored location. Additionally, the department has an e-commerce area in front of the police department for a safer transaction location.

Lee is being held with no bond.