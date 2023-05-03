WINK News

Small Business Week brings big honors for 25 SWFL entrepreneurs

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Rob Whyte considered himself blessed that he and his wife, Jennifer, could move to Southwest Florida, be embraced by the community and then gain opportunities to give back to it.  

The owner of the Fort Myers Brewing Co., celebrating its 10th anniversary, received the Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year award Tuesday night in Bonita Springs at the annual ceremony put on by Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University.  

All 25 nominees were honored with plaques and time for networking during what is known as National Small Business Week.  

