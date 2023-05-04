Man found guilty of robbing Collier County church thrift store

Vladislav Khadikov, 31. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man was found guilty on Thursday of robbing a thrift store that supports a church in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Vladislav Khadikov was convicted at trial of robbery – possessing a firearm, grand theft over $300, battery on a person 65 or older, and false imprisonment.

On Sept. 13, 2019, a thrift store volunteer was staying after hours with a store manager. The manager did not want to be alone while counting the money from the day’s business. As the two walked out of the store with around $750 in cash, they were rushed by two men with guns and knocked to the ground. The men were wearing masks, sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothing to conceal their identities.

In just under two minutes, the bank deposit bag was stolen from one of the victim’s purses, and the two victims were ordered into a bathroom. The thieves then blocked the bathroom door with clothing racks and items from the store before running away.

The victims were able to free themselves and call 911. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrived and started a ground and aerial search for the suspects. A bag containing some of the clothing worn during the robbery and the empty bank deposit bag was found inside a trash can at a local park.

Following a detailed investigation, the two suspects were identified and located. Anthony James Bandy, a co-defendant in the case, testified at trial against Khadikov. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 for his role in the crime. Bandy previously worked at the thrift store

and coordinated the robbery before committing it with Khadikov.

Khadikov’s sentencing is scheduled for May 22.