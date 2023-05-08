Mostly sunny conditions lead to another hot Monday afternoon

High temperatures will soar into the lower 90s once again Monday afternoon as conditions remain mainly clear and dry.

Mostly sunny skies will play a role in the Extreme UV Index of 11 Monday afternoon. Be sure to reapply sunscreen regularly.

Humidity levels will remain generally pleasant with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Boaters can expect easterly winds for most of the day, becoming southwesterly by the afternoon, between 5 to 10 knots. Waters will be good, with 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.