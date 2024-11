Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with breezy conditions throughout the day.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Clear skies and cool temperatures on this Friday, with highs in the low 70s throughout the Southwest Florida area.”

Friday

After this chilly morning, temperatures slowly climb into the low 70s for the early afternoon.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy, with winds between 10—20mph.

Saturday

Chilly wake-up temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A sunny afternoon and highs fall well below average in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday

It’s the coldest morning of the season so far, particularly for areas like Fort Myers, with 49 degrees in the forecast.

The last time Fort Myers was in the sub-50s in November was back in 2018.

Sunday afternoon, expect more sunshine and slightly warmer highs, but still below-average in the upper 70s.

No development is expected over the next seven days, with hurricane season ending on Nov. 30.