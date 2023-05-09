Breast cancer screening guidelines could change leading to mammograms earlier in life

A U.S. board is recommending that women begin getting mammograms at the age of 40.

A government task force recommends a guideline change that will start breast cancer screening ten years earlier than current practices.

This is meant to curb breast cancer deaths.

The U.S. Government Services Task Force is proposing that women begin screening with a mammogram at age 40 and then every other year after that through the age of 74.

This pertains to people with average risk, not someone who has a personal history or the BRCA gene who should follow their doctor’s advice.

Up to now, the recommendation was 50 years old.

This change is not yet final.

From now until June 5, it is open for public comment and considered under review.

This possible change comes in response to a rise in breast cancer rates in women in their forties.

It’s hoped early screening will lead to better detection and treatment.