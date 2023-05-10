Florida therapists accused of $76K Medicaid fraud

(CREDIT: Florida Attorney General)

Two therapists have been arrested after authorities say they defrauded Florida’s Medicaid program out of more than $76,000.

Paola Maria Ewing, also known as Paola Granados, and Ingrid Garcia are accused of swindling the program to pay for psycho-social rehabilitation services that were never provided.

The two therapists are each of accused of falsifying documents and personal information.

Granados is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $53,000, while Garcia billed Medicaid $23,000.

Investigators from the statewide Medicaid Fraud Control Unit determined that both Granados and Garcia claimed their clients receiving Medicaid services resided at an assisted living facility when they lived at home with family members.

The clients that both Granados and Garcia claimed to be working with did not recognize the two defendants.

Granados is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud of more than $50,000, a first-degree felony and Garcia is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud of more than $10,000 but less than $50,000, a second-degree felony. Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.