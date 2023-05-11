Alico Rd extension project seeks ideas from commuters

Traffic on Alico Road in Lee County. Credit: WINK News

On Thursday night, you can offer your ideas for the Alico Road extension project designed to help make the commute from Lehigh Acres to the southern part of Lee County faster and easier.

Lee County is the ninth fastest-growing county in the U.S., so the project is sorely needed for our already-congested roads and highways. But don’t get too excited: It’s going to take time and will be done in three phases.

People who have to travel from Lehigh Acres to south Fort Myers have been complaining about the traffic flow for years. Extending Alico Road to SR-82 is supposed to help alleviate some of that traffic.

The extension will cut a 9-mile path through untouched territory. Phase One starts just east of the Airport Haul Road intersection to Green Meadow Road. The design of Phase One is expected to be finished in early 2024, with construction starting in mid- to late 2024. The first phase is expected to take around two years to finish if there aren’t any hiccups.

The entire project, if it gets started in 2024, is expected to be finished sometime in 2028 or 2029.

The public information meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Myers Airport/FGCU, located at 16410 Corporate Commerce Way.