Design of Naples First Avenue South parking garage approved by planning board

The City of Naples Planning Advisory Board voted Wednesday in favor of the site plan for the proposed First Avenue South downtown public parking garage. The three-story, four-level garage is planned for the south side of First Avenue and west of Goodlette-Frank Road, next to the planned Naples Square development.

Since the approval of Naples Square in 2013, plans for the surrounding area have been amended multiple times, with the public parking garage agreement created between the city and future $60 million Gulfshore Playhouse venue in 2021. In January 2023, the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board recommended the budget for the garage be increased from $9 million to $12 million.

Plans for the parking garage include 366 parking spaces, with 105 spaces on the top floor of the garage reserved for Gulfshore Playhouse valet during dedicated showtime hours. There will be two vehicle entrances, 12th Street South and First Avenue South. The southeast corner of the second level will house a covered pocket park.

