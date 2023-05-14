One injured and two in custody following North Port shooting

One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in North Port on Sunday.

North Port Police Department responded to a house in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy: North Port Police

Investigators told WINK News some of those involved were quickly located at the 7-Eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard, just a few blocks from the house where the shooting happened.

Police were on the lookout for a vehicle they quickly located. The two people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The person who was shot is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation and the Department said it will release more information as it becomes available.