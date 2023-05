Lee ounty Sheriff’s deputies at the scene of an investigation in Lehigh Acres, Monday, May 15, 20223. Credit: WINK News

On Monday morning, a man was shot in the arm on Pine Lane in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man who was shot “was not cooperating with deputies, but was absolutely not injured by the deputies.”

LCSO says everyone involved in the incident has been detained and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.