Phishing scam targets people in Southwest Florida

An apparent phishing scam has targeted several people in Southwest Florida.
Victims told WINK News it appeared a little over $400 was missing from their Suncoast Credit Union account.
A Suncoast representative assured WINK News they have not been hacked and stated this is more than likely a case of phishing.
That’s when a con artist sends out a text or email in the hopes you will click and provide enough information that they can access your account. If you’ve been a victim, contact your bank and the Federal Trade Commission immediately.
The FTC also offered this advice:
Phishing emails and text messages often tell a story to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. You might get an unexpected email or text message that looks like it’s from a company you know or trust, like a bank or a credit card or utility company. Or maybe it’s from an online payment website or app. The message could be from a scammer, who might
- say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts — they haven’t
- claim there’s a problem with your account or your payment information — there isn’t
- say you need to confirm some personal or financial information — you don’t
- include an invoice you don’t recognize — it’s fake
- want you to click on a link to make a payment — but the link has malware
- say you’re eligible to register for a government refund — it’s a scam
- offer a coupon for free stuff — it’s not real
Here’s a real-world example of a phishing email:
Imagine you saw this in your inbox. At first glance, this email looks real, but it’s not. Scammers who send emails like this one are hoping you won’t notice it’s a fake.
Here are signs that this email is a scam, even though it looks like it comes from a company you know — and even uses the company’s logo in the header:
- The email has a generic greeting.
- The email says your account is on hold because of a billing problem.
- The email invites you to click on a link to update your payment details.