Phishing scam targets people in Southwest Florida

An apparent phishing scam has targeted several people in Southwest Florida.

Victims told WINK News it appeared a little over $400 was missing from their Suncoast Credit Union account.

A Suncoast representative assured WINK News they have not been hacked and stated this is more than likely a case of phishing.

That’s when a con artist sends out a text or email in the hopes you will click and provide enough information that they can access your account. If you’ve been a victim, contact your bank and the Federal Trade Commission immediately.

The FTC also offered this advice:

Phishing emails and text messages often tell a story to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. You might get an unexpected email or text message that looks like it’s from a company you know or trust, like a bank or a credit card or utility company. Or maybe it’s from an online payment website or app. The message could be from a scammer, who might

say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts — they haven’t

claim there’s a problem with your account or your payment information — there isn’t

say you need to confirm some personal or financial information — you don’t

include an invoice you don’t recognize — it’s fake

want you to click on a link to make a payment — but the link has malware

say you’re eligible to register for a government refund — it’s a scam

offer a coupon for free stuff — it’s not real

Here’s a real-world example of a phishing email:

Imagine you saw this in your inbox. At first glance, this email looks real, but it’s not. Scammers who send emails like this one are hoping you won’t notice it’s a fake.

Here are signs that this email is a scam, even though it looks like it comes from a company you know — and even uses the company’s logo in the header: