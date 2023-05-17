Cape Coral law enforcement giving recognition to fallen officers

Cape Coral police held their annual National Police Week ceremony on Wednesday, remembering fallen officers in the line of duty.

During Chief Anthony Sizemore’s remarks, he called on everyone, including his officers, for real action honoring those who served.

“Pick up the baton from those who have fallen. And continue to do the job the right way. Do it with honor. Do it with dignity,” Chief Sizemore said. “Meet the expectations of our community. Meet the expectations of yourselves. Do the right thing when everybody’s watching. And more importantly, when no one is watching.”

Sizemore encouraged the community to put words into action. And to honor those who have fallen by helping neighbors and the community as we all witnessed during Hurricane Ian.