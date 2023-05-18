Go4Golf simulator lounge, instruction facility to open in Port Charlotte

Go4Golf indoor golf simulator lounge and instruction facility is set to open in early June at 1101 El Jobean Road, Unit 2, next to Zoe’s Sweet Kitchen in Port Charlotte.

The location will offer indoor putting and chipping greens and two golf simulators for up to six people each at an hourly rate of $45. The software’s simulators include thousands of courses, including mini games for children.

Originally from Maine, Damon and Jana Gray have been living in Florida for the past decade. After relocating from Orlando to Port Charlotte, they opened their first business inspired by Damon Gray’s love for golf.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.