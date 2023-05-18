Sports Challenge America prototype concept opens off Bonita Beach Road

Sports Challenge America opened off Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, where General Manager Jeff Murphy hopes this prototype will take off nationally.

The venue fuses three concepts at one facility at 28010 Race Track Road. There are indoor bowling lanes and virtual sports simulators for golf and other sports in addition to periodic outdoor sports challenges for football, soccer, baseball, basketball and golf. The facility, built by Naples-based PBS Contractors, also features a shaded sports bar.

“What a great opportunity to be at this point in my career doing something different, but now I get to go into another aspect of hospitality and do sports,” said Murphy, who is also the general manager at the adjacent Bonita Springs Poker Room. “It was a no-brainer for me.”

