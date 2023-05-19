Cape Coral man makes home for burrowing owls

Burrowing Owl. (Credit: WINK News)

In the words of John Lennon, owl you need is love! A man in Cape Coral takes in owls that lost their homes to Hurricane Ian.

A manmade burrow for the owls is recorded live for everyone to enjoy.

“I have checked all over the internet and YouTube and currently this is the only Florida burrowing owl website in Florida,” said Christopher, a local owl lover who built the burrow himself.

Christopher named two of the birds Ian and Irma. “Within a four-hour period, it came back with a snake, a rat, a lizard, a bug, and another bird.”

“They’re happy little guys. I’m happy to see them.” said Harriet, Christopher’s mom. The manmade starter burrow is right outside her house.

The burrow took a few hours to make, and just a few bucks for a concrete slab and pipe. The structure is Irma and Ian’s new home after their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

“Started calling them the hurricane duo.” Christopher said.

The owls’ original burrow down the road flooded. Christopher’s burrow saved them.

Christopher stated, “Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife will either show you how to do it yourself. Or they will come out and put one, and a perch, there and cross your fingers.”

As the city expands, less land is available for the owls. Friends of Wildlife encourages Cape Coral neighbors to build handmade burrows.

“The more homes that they have available, and the more that they can breed, the better for the species,” Christopher said.