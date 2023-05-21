Scattered storms and another hot afternoon Sunday

On-and-off popcorn showers, showers that develop, move and fizzle out quickly, will begin as early as the late morning and continue until this evening.

Areas near the coast and along I-75 can expect showers and a few storms in the early afternoon before the sea breeze collision pushes more storms east of the interstate closer to dinnertime.

Later in the evening, roughly 8 o’clock onward, storms will likely drift back towards the coast before wrapping up for the night after 10pm.

High temperatures will, once again, climb to slightly warmer than normal conditions in the lower 90s for most of the area.

BOATERS: 1 to 2 foot wave heights, light chop in the bays. While showers and storms will be most persistent further east, away from the coast. A few showers and storms are possible along the beachfront so please be cautious on the water with the potential for lightning at times.