18-year-old motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

The approximate site of a crash on SR-82 west of Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday night crash with a car on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was driving a motorcycle west on SR-82 at a high rate of speed around 8:45 p.m., west of Sunshine Boulevard. A 22-year-old Cape Coral woman was driving a Kia Forte east on SR-82, starting to turn left onto a frontage access road west of Sunshine Boulevard.

The motorcycle T-boned the Kia on its right side. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.