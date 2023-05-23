South Fort Myers man accused of wrong-way DUI on I-75

Ashraf Mohammed, 42. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A south Fort Myers man was arrested early Tuesday morning after troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-75 and was found asleep behind the wheel with drugs in his car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Ashraf Mohammed was arrested after troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling north on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Alico Road. They found a Lexus ES stopped on the shoulder, facing the wrong way, at mile marker 132.

Troopers say Mohammed was passed out behind the wheel. He was placed under arrest and faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia, and booked into the Lee County Jail.