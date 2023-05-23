Scattered storms return Tuesday with highs in the 90s

High temperatures will reach the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our ample humidity is here to stay, with dew points in the 70s fueling afternoon storms.

Scattered storms are in Tuesday’s forecast. Isolated showers will first form around lunchtime before growing into scattered thunderstorms and pushing inland by the evening.

The brand new Storm Prediction Center out look has a majority of SWFL is under a marginal, low-end risk for severe weather for today. What does that mean for you?

A few strong storms may become strong for our inland zones. Damaging wind, isolated flooding and hail would be their primary threats. Rain chances will diminish by midnight.

We are no longer tracking any disturbances in the tropics. Additionally, there is no cyclone development expected over the next seven days.

Boaters can expect another fantastic day on the water, given you can dodge the rain. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop are expected within our bays.