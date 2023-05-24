Bears tear screen then swim in Golden Gate Estates pool

Two bears were caught taking a dip in someone’s pool in Golden Gate Estates on Monday.

When you’re in Florida, and it’s 90 degrees outside, swimming in a pool is a great way to cool down. Similarly, a mother black bear and her cub had the same great idea, but they had to find a pool.

“The next thing I know, I saw this big, huge brown head off the couch. So I jumped up and I said, oh my god Bill there’s a bear,” Golden Gate Estates resident, Jeanene Kelly, said.

Bear climbing out of the pool. CREDIT: JEANENE KELLY

Kelly is no stranger to Florida wildlife.

“I deal with the bugs, the insects, the birds, the snakes,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s lived in Golden Gate Estates for 25 years, but a bear casually swimming in your pool was unexpected.

“And then, of course, I screamed,” Kelly said.

Kelly showed WINK News how the pair got into the pool by ripping a hole in the pool screen last a few weeks earlier. After the bear made the apparent entrance to the pool, she and her cub let themselves inside.

Wildlife Whisperer, Ned Bruha, told WINK News this situation is understandable given the current climate.

Bears sitting outside the pool. CREDIT: JEANENE KELLY

“Springtime is the time when you’re going to see every single species out a lot more food is a lot more scarce because we’re just recovering from not only winter but a hurricane. So for bears to come a little bit closer to residences right now. That’s totally normal,” Bruha said.

Although the encounter was surprising, it’s all part of the deal when you’re living in the country, according to Kelly.

“I mean, we’re in Florida, that we are in the Estates. So you want the trees, you want the wildlife,” Kelly said. “That’s what we came here to live for, was the wildlife. And so I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Kelly told WINK News she called the sheriff’s non-emergency number to report the bear.