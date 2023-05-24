Man recovering after losing arm to alligator behind Gulf Cove bar

A young man underwent surgery after he lost his arm to an alligator in the pond behind a Gulf Cove bar.

Jordan Rivera, 23, told WINK News it was around closing time at Banditos on Sunday night when he ended up in the pond. That mistake cost him his arm because a huge alligator attacked him while he was in the water.

Rivera remains in the hospital. While he could not meet WINK in person because of his scheduled surgery, Rivera said he’s doing well and thankful he is alive.

After the 10-foot gator mauled Rivera, he struggled to swim out of the water. A couple of bystanders saw him, pulled him out of the pond and got him to safety.

A worker at the bar then called 911.

“He’s going crazy right now,” the worker said in the 911 call. “The young man. I think he’s, like, really in pain and hurt; it’s already serious. Yes, they’re trying to stop the bleeding right now.”

Where is the alligator now? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured the male and euthanized him on Sunday. FWC has yet to release the attack report detailing what agents uncovered in their investigation.