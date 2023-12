Xyla with Sheriff Carmine Marceno and deputies (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Xyla the dog has made a rejuvenating recovery, a full week after being found in a dumpster behind a Family Dollar.

Security footage shows the 16-year-old dog in a black garbage bag, chucked into a dumpster behind a Lehigh Acres Family Dollar last Thursday.

“I couldn’t sleep. I started having nightmares. And it’s just so hard to get that image out of your head,” said Sophie Stevens, assistant manager at the Family Dollar.

“It was not full, so it was empty. So when he threw her, she landed on the metal. Nothing, no cushion. No nothing. From that distance. It’s horrible,” said Luis Llado, the manager of the Family Dollar.

Llado and Stevens told WINK News they were doing a routine check for stowaway racoons or cats when they saw a bag moving and decided to cut it open.

“I kind of just instantly fell on my knees, and I started petting her. And I’m like, ‘Oh, sweet, sweet baby. I’m so sorry. Are you ok?'” said Stevens.

Xyla wouldn’t eat or drink. She was limping. Llado called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and took her to a vet.

By Wednesday, Xyla was a whole new dog.

“Very, very happy. Ecstatic with everybody around her, would not stop running around. She’s good for one minute, you can hold her, and that’s it. She wants to be like go and run around and have fun,” said Xyla.