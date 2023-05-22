10-foot gator bites 23-year-old’s arm off in Port Charlotte

A 10-foot alligator bit off a 23-year-old man’s arm after he got into a pond behind a bar in Port Charlotte.

Manny Hidalgo was one of the men braving the gator-infested water to save the man who was getting attacked.

“The reason why he was struggling is because he was trying to swim with one arm,” Hidalgo said.

Mark Christenson’s lived near Banditos for years and told WINK News it’s not exactly a secret that gators are in the water.

“We’ve seen gators back here, and we hear ’em croaking,” Christenson said. “There’s a bunch of cat tails and reeds in the back that are run down. And that means gators. So there’s been a big boy back here for a while.

Ron Williams told WINK News he was at Banditos Bar on Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., just before the bar closed.

“We heard screaming. I just so happened to walk out on the porch. About the same time and just a group of people came running up in a panic, you can see it on their face, and said, somebody’s got their arm bit off. And we’re trying to figure out what to do to help, but apparently, they already dragged him out of the water and called for help. And they showed up pretty quick and got him out. Got him somewhere and medivac him apparently,” Williams said.

The alligator was captured after the attack.