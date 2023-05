Alligator. CBS file photo

On Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a 23-year-old man bitten by an alligator near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte.

The FWC, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Charlotte County EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter for significant injuries.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the scene.

Currently, the FWC is investigating the incident.