2023 Florida Python Challenge registration begins

Credit: WINK News

The registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge is now open.

Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

Those interested in participating in the 2023 Florida Python Challenge can complete the required online training to compete in the 10-day competition which runs Aug. 4–13. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

“Since the first Florida Python Challenge in 2013, we have reached a countless number of people across the globe, alerting them to the negative impacts caused by Burmese pythons and other invasive species in Florida,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto in a press release.

Pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, no permit or hunting license required. The FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill pythons from private lands whenever possible.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and they negatively impact native wildlife. Found primarily in the Florida Everglades: Burmese pythons prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. Since 2000, more than 18,000 pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from the environment.

Interested in entering the Florida Python Challenge? Register online today.