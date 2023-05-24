The consequence of road rage: is there any?

Is there a Florida law that directly deals with road rage?

A road rage incident occurred on Monday at the corner of Gladiolous and Winkler Avenue in South Fort Myers, which was caught on video, shows a fight escalating to punches being thrown at a driver in the middle of the road.

But here’s the thing: no Florida law directly deals with road rage.

Even though a AAA study shows upwards of 10,000 road rage incidents a year that result in over 12,600 injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this, but currently, no arrests have been made and no one has been charged.

“If either one of these persons has been injured as a result of this brawl in the street, there could be civil liability for the other person. I can sue you for my injuries,” said FGCU legal expert Sam Seay, “so you know, there are several things that could happen. Traffic citations, criminal citations and possibly civil liability on these are the three things that would occur based on these events.”

As part of its investigation, the sheriff’s office did interview the man who shot the video but did not respond to an interview request.