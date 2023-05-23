Road rage attack in Fort Myers caught on camera

An all out brawl in the middle of a busy Fort Myers street was caught on camera.

This happened on Monday at the corner of Gladiolus Drive and Winkler Avenue in South Fort Myers.

Dalton Lee recorded the beating on his phone while driving home from Sonic.

On the video, a woman can be seen getting out of her car and throwing punches at people inside of the truck in front of her.

She is seen grabbing onto a man’s hair and had to be pulled off by someone.

“The Florida woman is just equally matched with the Florida man,” Lee said.

Usually, Lee is busy fighting traffic, not filming fighting in the traffic.

Lee said he was driving home when he saw a woman get out of her car and approached the truck in front of her. Then, the fight began.

“She had good form, but she needs some more power behind those punches,” Lee said. “She’s going to contend with Florida man, you know, he doesn’t go down easily. He’s got a tough chin. You gotta lay it on him.”

The cause is unknown, and police are investigating.