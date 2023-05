Fire crews continue to fight a brush fire in Estero, a day after it ignited.

The fire is still burning Thursday, off Corkscrew Road, east of Interstate 75, behind the new fire station.

The Division of Forestry said the fire has burned 300 acres, and was 80% contained.

There is still no danger to homes in the area.

