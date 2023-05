Florida Forest Service logo. Credit: Florida Forest Service.

A 200-acre brush fire in Lee County near Corkscrew Road broke out Wednesday afternoon.

According to Florida Forest Service, the fire is 65% contained, with seven tractor-plow units, and local fire departments, at the scene.

The brush fire is not a threat to any structures for the time being.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it’s available.