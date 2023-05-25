Fort Myers man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Dion Hodge CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Department

A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Dion Devone Hodge was sentenced to prison for charges of selling and trafficking drugs in Lee County.

Hodge sold drugs to undercover detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department in March 2022. They also found cocaine, fentanyl and a rifle in his possession.

Hodge was sentenced to 10 years in prison for:

Trafficking in fentanyl (two counts)

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hodge was also given a concurrent 10-year sentence in prison for sale/possession with intent and a concurrent five-year sentence for possession of cocaine in a separate case.