More scattered storms Thursday; 1 week until hurricane season

Conditions Thursday afternoon will be similar to Wednesday, with showers and storms beginning just after lunchtime and continuing, on and off, across the area until the evening.

While a few weak showers may linger, conditions will generally be quiet after 7 p.m.

The areas that see showers and storms develop first will enjoy slightly cooler afternoon highs in the upper 80s while a few spots will continue to climb into the lower 90s.

Thursday leaves us one week away from the beginning of the 2023 Hurricane Season, and the National Hurricane Center currently has a very low 10% chance of tropical development along the southeast coast of the United States.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary. Due to the non-tropical characteristics of the system, it is not expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical system.