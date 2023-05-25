Target responds to Pride display backlash

From tuck-friendly bathing suits to LGBTQ-friendly clothing for kids, Target is responding after receiving backlash for their Pride section.

Target said there had been recent violent confrontations between customers and employees over the items, so they are moving their displays.

WINK News saw a Pride display in the back corner of one store and another Pride section in the middle of the store but didn’t see them in the front. There’s Pride cake, Pride onesies, Pride shoes, Pride pet gear, and more. But there aren’t any Pride displays in the front of Target stores WINK News visited on Thursday.

“I feel like the backlash that they have been receiving should like call for them to keep them up front,” one female shopper said. “Kind of keep them where they’re supposed to be. Maybe move them more upfront.”

One of the significant Pride items debated is a tuck-friendly swimsuit thatS is inclusive for people in the LGBTQ+ community. On Tuesday, Target said it will make ‘adjustments’ to its LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise after being criticized by conservatives.

Target explained it was acting to protect employee safety after confrontations between customers and employees over the Pride merchandise.

Employees could be seen moving Pride gear from shopping carts at one store WINK News visited. They were moving it to a section in the store’s back corner.

“I think that they’re slightly afraid because of what happened with the Bud Light situation, and that is probably it,” one male shopper said.

Bud Light recently made headlines for a social media promotion with a transgender influencer.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s nobody’s business,” a female shopper said.

WINK News spoke with Daniel Shaw, the conference director for Naples Youth Pride, about what’s happening at Target.

If an organization is committed to is going to commit to supporting Pride Month and celebrating Pride Month, and they’re not willing to protect their employees by hiring extra security or pressing charges against these individuals that are bringing in their aggressive, inappropriate behavior, regardless of what it’s for, then all they’re doing is creating a less safe environment for those of us in the LGBTQ community, because now those people are empowered to go attack us in other spaces, not just in corporate businesses, but everywhere else as well. So it actually creates a less safe environment. So yeah, it absolutely has a huge impact,” Shaw said.

June 1 is the start of Pride season. WINK News reached out to Target’s corporate office but didn’t hear back. On the Target website it says, they are focused on creating an inclusive guest experience.