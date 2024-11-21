Caught on Camera: Social media influencer arrested for theft at Cape Coral Target

Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing items worth nearly $500 from a Target.

Police arrested Marlena Velez, 22, on Wednesday following a petit theft call made at the chain department store located on NE Pine Island Road.

According to CCPD, the loss prevention department at Target said on Oct. 30 that a female, later identified as Velez, entered the store and selected items listed for sale.

Once at the self-checkout register, she allegedly chose not to scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

According to law enforcement, sixteen items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing valued at $500.32 were stolen.

Velez, who has nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, was identified after the CCPD posted a description of her appearance on their social media accounts.

In their description of her, police said they were searching for a female, approximately 20-35 years old, with long black hair, wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.

An anonymous caller saw the post on social media, identifying Velez while providing police with her social media handle.

Upon reviewing her content, the CCPD found that the influencer posted a video on Oct. 30 wearing the same outfit matching the description while saying she was going to Target.

The video provided below by the Cape Coral Police Department shows Velez’s TikTok post demonstrating her activities before and after visiting Target.

Further review of the video revealed that Velez documented picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store.

The influencer was arrested and charged with petit theft of more than $100 and less than $750.

Velez is currently in the Lee County Jail.