3 people face charges in botched Port Charlotte home invasion

Leah Jenness, 18, and Ethan Maaske, 25. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Three people are facing charges in connection with a botched Port Charlotte home invasion that left one suspect and a dog dead.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Leah Jenness, 25-year-old neighbor Ethan Maaske and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the Wednesday night home invasion on Beverly Avenue.

Charlotte County deputies arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. and saw a wounded man lying in the road on Felton Avenue. Four people ranging from 17 to 32 were involved in the attempted home invasion.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment. Two suspects were taken into custody after driving away from the scene.

During the crime, CCSO said two dogs were struck by gunfire and were transported to a local animal hospital for treatment. One of the dogs succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators said they are currently processing multiple crime scenes related to the incident and are expected to remain in the area throughout Friday.

The 17-year-old boy faces a charge of home invasion robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Jenness faces charges of accessory after the fact of first-degree felony and aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon.

Maaske became involved in the incident on Felton Avenue and faces a charge of aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon.

CCSO has not yet said exactly what role each person played in the attempted home invasion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.