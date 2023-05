Erica Ann Johnson (Credit: Cape Coral Police Department)

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the Cape Coral woman who went missing in July of last year has been found safe in Ohio.

Erica Johnson was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8th, 2022.

5:21 a.m. on July 8 showing Johnson at the Cape Coral bus station on Southeast 47th Terrace. (Credit: Cape Coral Police Department)

