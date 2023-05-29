19-year-old accused of causing I-75 crash through reckless driving

Alan Daniel Bustillo-Nunez, 109. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old man is in custody after troopers say his reckless driving at over 120 mph caused a crash on I-75 in Bonita Springs.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Golden Gate man Alan Daniel Bustillo-Nunez was arrested on Saturday after troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-75, north of Bonita Beach Road around 4:50 .pm.

Troopers said Bustillo-Nunez was recklessly driving an unknown Ford Mustang at speeds estimated to be more than 120 mph. He was determined to be at fault in the crash, which caused property damage to two other vehicles but no injuries.

Bustillo-Nunez was placed under arrest and booked into the Lee County Jail. He faces charges of reckless driving (three counts) and racing on the highway.

Additionally, his 2019 BMW was impounded. The crash remains under investigation.