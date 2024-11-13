2 accused of trafficking narcotics after reckless driving stop in Punta Gorda

WINK News
The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime FGCU coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly possessing trafficking amounts of drugs after deputies stopped them for reckless driving in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.
The Seacrest Country Day School volleyball team celebrates its fourth straight state championship.
It was a day that asked for action on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on a highway in Collier County back in February.
Cape Coral leaders are giving an update Wednesday during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on the Bimini East project.
The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front, as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison for witness tampering and inmate assault.
Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.
A woman has been accused of stealing a car from an airport hangar and going on a crime spree.
‘Culinary rock star’ Guy Fieri was in town Tuesday night to promote his additive-free tequila brand.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received a call regarding a reckless driver in the area of Tuckers Grade Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
A deputy found the light green pickup truck with Georgia tags and observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane, so the deputy pulled the truck over.
The driver, 37-year-old Christopher James Smith, was reportedly slurring his words and could not hold a coherent conversation with the deputy.
The deputy then asked Smith to step out of the vehicle and requested EMS to come and medically clear him.
Smith’s passenger, 39-year-old Ashley Elaine Winters, remained inside the vehicle.
A K-9 unit also responded to the scene and conducted a free-air sniff of the truck, providing an alert to the presence of drugs inside.
During the search of the pickup, deputies found a variety of narcotics and paraphernalia, including:
Additionally, deputies located multiple cards (medical marijuana, identifications, social security and VA cards) that did not belong to Smith but were found to be in his possession.
Winters identified items that belonged to her, which also contained narcotics. Winters was found to be on felony probation out of Lee County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Both Smith and Winters were placed under arrest and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.