Rain-free Memorial Day forecast for much of Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. These will mainly be in the upper levels of our atmosphere. It will be humid in the afternoon, with dew points climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances will hold off until Monday night, with only a few stray showers forming east of the interstate. Severe weather is not expected. These will weaken and disappear late in the night.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next few days. We are now only three days away from the official start of our Atlantic hurricane season.

Boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water. A light chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.