911 call of Port Charlotte home invasion that left man, dog dead released

Police have released the 911 calls after a home invasion took a deadly turn when one person was killed along with a dog.

The 911 phone call was made Wednesday night by someone at a house on Beverly Avenue in Port Charlotte, near Olean Boulevard.

Deputies found a man lying in the road on Felton Avenue.

The woman on the other end of the line was so scared that she wants to get off the phone.

“Yeah, they just did shots outside; I don’t know if anybody’s hurt,” the caller said.

“OK,” the dispatcher said.

“I’m hanging up now, ’cause if they come back in, I don’t want them to see me on the phone. I’m just gonna throw the phone in the corner.”

“Where, where are they now? Are they walking outside? In a car?”

“I don’t know. I got down on the ground.”

Charlotte County deputies said four people botched the home invasion.

Then, a neighbor, for an unknown reason, got involved in the chaotic scene.

He was charged with aggravated battery for what he did after the fact, when he chased the group.

When it was all over, one of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed and two dogs were shot. One later died.

“Is anybody injured?” the dispatcher said.

“I don’t know, there’s people outside,” the caller said.

“No, no, no, just in your family who you’re with?”

“Three of my family are outside.”

“OK.”

“All the girls are in here.”

“OK.”

“And the dog is shot. Yeah, he’s bleeding at the mouth.”

One of the suspects was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two teenagers were also arrested.

Charlotte deputies won’t say what role each person played in the attempted home invasion, and they also haven’t given away the motive.