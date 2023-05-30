New trial denied for Fort Myers cop-killer: ‘What just happened?’

Wisner Desmaret will not get a new trial for the murder of police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Desmaret represented himself in court. Tuesday’s motion for a new trial was prepared by Lee Hollander, Desmaret’s stand-by attorney.

Hollander argued that Desmaret should never have been allowed to act as his own attorney. He also argued that the case should have been tried somewhere other than Lee County.

The jury recommended life in prison for Desmaret.

At the end of the 15-minute appearance, Desmaret said, “What just happened?”

Sentencing is set for June 5.

