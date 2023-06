bonita springs azzurri storm won u17 boys division CREDIT Joe Kepner

Representing our area one goal at a time! The Azzurri Storm from Bonita Springs won the U-17 boys division beating Doral Soccer Club in the final.

It’s part of the Disney Memorial Day soccer tournament held at Disney World.

You can see the smiles and joy on the faces of these boys. Congratulations to all of them for their success!