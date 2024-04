For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Holly is a 1-year-old dog.

She is a sweet and gentle animal with plenty of energy, while loving to play.

Slim is a 7-year-old dog.

He is ready for his workout partner to get him in shape for the summer

Slim is a well-trained animal who loves to play while being a huge lovebug.

According to the CCDAS, Slim is the senior spotlight this week.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!